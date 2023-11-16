5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen". Brass (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 "Raiffeisen" with mark J. Brass. This brass coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2)