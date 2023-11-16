Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen". Brass (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Brass

Obverse 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" Brass - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" Brass - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 "Raiffeisen" with mark J. Brass. This brass coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2713 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
788 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1968 "Raiffeisen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

