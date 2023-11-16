Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen". Brass (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Brass
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 "Raiffeisen" with mark J. Brass. This brass coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2713 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
788 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
For the sale of 5 Mark 1968 "Raiffeisen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
