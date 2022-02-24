Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,800,000
- Mintage PROOF 200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1971
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 "Proclamation of the German Empire" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4174 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1971 "Proclamation of the German Empire", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
