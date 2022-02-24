Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,800,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 "Proclamation of the German Empire" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4174 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Russiancoin - February 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Imperial Coin - December 12, 2017
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Imperial Coin - December 12, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1971 "Proclamation of the German Empire", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

