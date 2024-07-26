Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,930,000
- Mintage PROOF 100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1968
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 "Pettenkofer" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1347 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1968 "Pettenkofer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
