Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,930,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 "Pettenkofer" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1347 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Katz (4)
  • Möller (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1968 "Pettenkofer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

