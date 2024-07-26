5 Mark 1980 D "Vogelweide" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1980 "Vogelweide" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (1) No grade (1)