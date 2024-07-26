Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1980 D "Vogelweide" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1980
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1980 "Vogelweide" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Katz (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 130 CZK
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
