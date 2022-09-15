Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1985 G "Railroad" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1985
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1985 "Railroad" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 840 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (1)
