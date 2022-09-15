Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1985 G "Railroad" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1985 G "Railroad" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1985 G "Railroad" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1985 "Railroad" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 840 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

Germany 5 Mark 1985 G "Railroad" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
