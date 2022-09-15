5 Mark 1985 G "Railroad" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1985 "Railroad" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 840 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1)