Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "Mercator" with mark F. Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3463 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place May 27, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
419 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1969 "Mercator", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

