5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "Mercator" with mark F. Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3463 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place May 27, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3)