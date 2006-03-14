Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert". Hybrid (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Hybrid

Obverse 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" Hybrid - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" Hybrid - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 9,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,1989 oz) 6,1875 g
  • Diameter 28,54 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 "Friedrich Ebert" with mark J. Hybrid. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2371 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2006.

Germany 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
