5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert". Hybrid (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 "Friedrich Ebert" with mark J. Hybrid. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2371 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2006.

Сondition XF (1)