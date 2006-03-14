Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert". Hybrid (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Hybrid
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 "Friedrich Ebert" with mark J. Hybrid. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2371 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2006.
