Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,804,000
- Mintage PROOF 200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1969
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "Mercator" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7988 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 120 CZK
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 140 CZK
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date January 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1969 "Mercator", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
