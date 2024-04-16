5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "Mercator" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7988 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

