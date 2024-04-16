Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,804,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "Mercator" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7988 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (8)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (6)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Teutoburger (20)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 120 CZK
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 140 CZK
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Felzmann - January 16, 2023
Seller Felzmann
Date January 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1969 "Mercator", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

