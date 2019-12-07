Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Plain edge

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" with mark G. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint

Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Search