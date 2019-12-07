Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1968
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" with mark G. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint
