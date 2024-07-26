Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,750,000
- Mintage PROOF 250,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1976
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1976 "Grimmelshausen" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Darabanth (4)
- Frühwald (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (4)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RedSquare (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 140 CZK
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1976 "Grimmelshausen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search