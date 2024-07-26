Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,750,000
  • Mintage PROOF 250,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1976 "Grimmelshausen" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 140 CZK
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1976 D "Grimmelshausen" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 25, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1976 "Grimmelshausen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

