5 Mark 1982 D "Goethe" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1982 "Goethe" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2134 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place June 7, 2022.

