5 Mark 1982 D "Goethe" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1982
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1982 "Goethe" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2134 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place June 7, 2022.
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 220 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
