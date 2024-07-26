Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1982 D "Goethe" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1982 D "Goethe" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1982 D "Goethe" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1982 "Goethe" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2134 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place June 7, 2022.

Germany 5 Mark 1982 D "Goethe" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1982 D "Goethe" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 D "Goethe" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 D "Goethe" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 D "Goethe" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 D "Goethe" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 220 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1982 D "Goethe" at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 D "Goethe" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 D "Goethe" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1982 "Goethe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

