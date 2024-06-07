5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 16, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (10) AU (2) XF (4) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) PF67 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)

