Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,750,000
- Mintage PROOF 250,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1977
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Al Sur del Mundo (1)
- Alexander (2)
- Artemide Aste (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Darabanth (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Karamitsos (3)
- Katz (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
- RedSquare (2)
- Russiancoin (11)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Artemide Aste
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search