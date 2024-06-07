Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001

5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,750,000
  • Mintage PROOF 250,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
  • Alexander (2)
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Karamitsos (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Artemide Aste - June 4, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Artemide Aste - June 4, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1977 J "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of 5 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

