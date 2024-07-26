Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1980 F "Cologne Cathedral" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1980
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1980 "Cologne Cathedral" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2440 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 24, 2024.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
695 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1980 "Cologne Cathedral", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
