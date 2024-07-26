5 Mark 1980 F "Cologne Cathedral" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1980 "Cologne Cathedral" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2440 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 24, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) XF (1) No grade (1)