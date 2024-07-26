Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1980 F "Cologne Cathedral" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1980 F "Cologne Cathedral" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1980 F "Cologne Cathedral" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1980 "Cologne Cathedral" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2440 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 24, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1980 F "Cologne Cathedral" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1980 F "Cologne Cathedral" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
695 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1980 F "Cologne Cathedral" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1980 F "Cologne Cathedral" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1980 F "Cologne Cathedral" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1980 "Cologne Cathedral", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Search