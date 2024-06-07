5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1973 "Frankfurt Parliament" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3206 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 7, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (23) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS63 (1) PF68 (1) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service ННР (2) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Al Sur del Mundo (1)

Alexander (1)

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Darabanth (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Frühwald (2)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Künker (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

RedSquare (4)

Russiancoin (14)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stare Monety (2)