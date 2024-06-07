Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,750,000
  • Mintage PROOF 250,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1973 "Frankfurt Parliament" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3206 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 7, 2012.

Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Germany 5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

For the sale of 5 Mark 1973 "Frankfurt Parliament", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

