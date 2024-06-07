Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1973 G "Frankfurt Parliament" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,750,000
- Mintage PROOF 250,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1973
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1973 "Frankfurt Parliament" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3206 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 7, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1973 "Frankfurt Parliament", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
