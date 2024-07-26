5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1957 "Eichendorff" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4234 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place May 6, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (161) UNC (245) AU (428) XF (511) VF (16) No grade (19) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (12) MS64 (18) MS63 (23) MS62 (8) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) PF68 (1) PF67 (2) PF66 (7) PF65 (11) PF64 (11) PF63 (3) PF62 (1) DETAILS (7) CAMEO (5) ULTRA CAMEO (18) Service NGC (81) PCGS (24) ANACS (10)

Seller All companies

Auction World (12)

Auctiones (6)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (2)

Aureo & Calicó (4)

BAC (45)

Bruun Rasmussen (2)

Busso Peus (81)

Cayón (3)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (3)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

Coins of History (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Darabanth (1)

DNW (1)

Dorotheum (2)

Emporium Hamburg (20)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Eurseree (1)

Felzmann (185)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (7)

Gärtner (64)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (6)

Gorny & Mosch (82)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (18)

Heritage (41)

Heritage Eur (4)

Hermes Auctions (2)

HERVERA (11)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (46)

Höhn (38)

iBelgica (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Jesús Vico (2)

Katz (21)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (16)

Künker (129)

Leu (1)

London Coins (4)

Möller (13)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (27)

Münzen & Medaillen (7)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (19)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (5)

Nihon (1)

NOA (2)

Numimarket (2)

Numis Poland (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (15)

Numisfitz GmbH (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (5)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rapp (1)

Rauch (18)

Reinhard Fischer (45)

Rhenumis (15)

Russiancoin (1)

Schulman (3)

SINCONA (9)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Soler y Llach (11)

Solidus Numismatik (11)

Sonntag (7)

Stack's (11)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (101)

UBS (23)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (12)

WAG (114)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (7)