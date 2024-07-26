Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 198,000
- Mintage PROOF 2,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1957
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1957 "Eichendorff" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4234 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place May 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 CHF
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
