Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionen Meister & Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 198,000
  • Mintage PROOF 2,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1381) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1957 "Eichendorff" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4234 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place May 6, 2022.

Germany 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 CHF
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
