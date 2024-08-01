5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1964 "Johann Fichte" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4575 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

