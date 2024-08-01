Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 495,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (557) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1964 "Johann Fichte" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4575 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 9, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 27, 2024
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - March 31, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1964 "Johann Fichte", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

