Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 495,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1964
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (557) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1964 "Johann Fichte" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4575 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1964 "Johann Fichte", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
