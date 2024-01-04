Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,750,000
- Mintage PROOF 250,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1974
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3696 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
