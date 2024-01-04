Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,750,000
  • Mintage PROOF 250,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3696 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Darabanth (5)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russiancoin (13)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Immanuel Kant" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

For the sale of 5 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

