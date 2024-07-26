5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31313 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 10, 2016.

