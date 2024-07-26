Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,750,000
  • Mintage PROOF 250,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31313 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Darabanth (4)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Russiancoin - February 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Russiancoin - February 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

