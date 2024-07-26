Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1975 G "Albert Schweitzer" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,750,000
- Mintage PROOF 250,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1975
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31313 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 10, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Darabanth (4)
- Frühwald (2)
- Katz (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- RedSquare (2)
- Russiancoin (10)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
