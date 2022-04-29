Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" with mark G. Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1876 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1968 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search