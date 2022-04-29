Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Off-center strike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" with mark G. Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1876 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
For the sale of 5 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
