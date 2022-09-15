Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1984 J "Mendelssohn" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1984 J "Mendelssohn" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1984 J "Mendelssohn" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1984 "Mendelssohn" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2374 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 11, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1984 J "Mendelssohn" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1984 J "Mendelssohn" at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1984 "Mendelssohn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

