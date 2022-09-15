5 Mark 1984 J "Mendelssohn" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1984 "Mendelssohn" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2374 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 11, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) No grade (1)