5 Mark 1984 J "Mendelssohn" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1984
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1984 "Mendelssohn" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2374 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 11, 2017.
