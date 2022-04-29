5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 "Friedrich Ebert" with mark J. Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1917 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1)