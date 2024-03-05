Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,740,880
  • Mintage PROOF 259,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1978 "Neumann" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3913 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place December 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Darabanth (4)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS67
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 25, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1978 "Neumann", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

