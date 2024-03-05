Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1978 F "Neumann" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,740,880
- Mintage PROOF 259,120
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1978
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1978 "Neumann" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3913 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place December 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1978 "Neumann", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
