Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1986 F "Frederick the Great" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1986 F "Frederick the Great" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1986 F "Frederick the Great" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1986 "Frederick the Great" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,200. Bidding took place December 21, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1986 F "Frederick the Great" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 F "Frederick the Great" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1986 F "Frederick the Great" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1986 F "Frederick the Great" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1986 F "Frederick the Great" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1986 "Frederick the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

