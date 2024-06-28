Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1986 F "Frederick the Great" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1986
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1986 "Frederick the Great" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,200. Bidding took place December 21, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Katz (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 USD
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
