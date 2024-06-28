5 Mark 1986 F "Frederick the Great" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1986 "Frederick the Great" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,200. Bidding took place December 21, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) AU (1)