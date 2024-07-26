Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1981 G "Stein" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1981 G "Stein" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1981 G "Stein" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,500,000
  • Mintage PROOF 350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1981 "Stein" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 826 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 250. Bidding took place August 4, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1981 G "Stein" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 G "Stein" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1981 G "Stein" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1981 G "Stein" at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1981 G "Stein" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 G "Stein" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 G "Stein" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1981 "Stein", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

