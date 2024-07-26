Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1981 G "Stein" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,500,000
- Mintage PROOF 350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1981
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1981 "Stein" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 826 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 250. Bidding took place August 4, 2022.
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
