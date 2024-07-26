Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 198,760
  • Mintage PROOF 1,240

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1952
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1595) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1952 "Nationalmuseum" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4469 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 454 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
633 $
Price in auction currency 100000 JPY
Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Attica Auctions - June 16, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 4, 2024
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Via - May 28, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 18, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 18, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1952 "Nationalmuseum", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

