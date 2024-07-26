5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1952 "Nationalmuseum" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4469 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (122) UNC (253) AU (487) XF (662) VF (45) No grade (25) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (24) MS64 (23) MS63 (22) MS62 (18) MS61 (8) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) PF67 (1) PF66 (10) PF65 (6) PF64 (7) PF63 (2) PF62 (4) DETAILS (9) CAMEO (11) Service NGC (98) PCGS (37) RNGA (2) ICG (1) ANA (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (1)

Anticomondo (1)

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (15)

Auctiones (12)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (2)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

BAC (65)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (3)

Busso Peus (77)

Cayón (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Coinhouse (3)

Coins of History (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Darabanth (2)

Dorotheum (11)

Emporium Hamburg (29)

Erwin Dietrich (4)

Felzmann (214)

Frankfurter (2)

Frühwald (17)

Gärtner (75)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (7)

Gorny & Mosch (78)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (4)

Grün (16)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (50)

Heritage Eur (8)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (5)

Hess Divo (3)

HIRSCH (44)

Höhn (44)

ibercoin (1)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Jesús Vico (2)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (14)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (21)

Künker (168)

Leu (1)

London Coins (6)

Marciniak (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (16)

Monety i Medale (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (18)

Münzen & Medaillen (10)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (12)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)

Naumann (3)

Niemczyk (7)

Nihon (1)

NOA (2)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (8)

Numisfitz GmbH (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (5)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Rauch (12)

Reinhard Fischer (48)

Rhenumis (14)

Roxbury’s (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (9)

Savoca Numismatik (2)

Schulman (5)

SINCONA (9)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Solidus Numismatik (9)

Sonntag (14)

Spink (6)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (22)

Stare Monety (1)

Status International (4)

Stephen Album (3)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Teutoburger (87)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (29)

Varesi (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

Via (3)

VL Nummus (12)

WAG (146)

WCN (5)

Wormser Auktionshaus (13)