Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 198,760
- Mintage PROOF 1,240
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1952
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1595) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1952 "Nationalmuseum" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4469 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
633 $
Price in auction currency 100000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1952 "Nationalmuseum", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
