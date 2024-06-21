5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1964 "Johann Fichte" with mark J. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2776 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (4) XF (1)