5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Plain edge
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1964 "Johann Fichte" with mark J. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2776 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3640 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
747 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
For the sale of 5 Mark 1964 "Johann Fichte", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
