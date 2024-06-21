Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1964 "Johann Fichte" with mark J. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2776 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3640 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
747 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1964 "Johann Fichte", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

