Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,741,080
  • Mintage PROOF 258,920

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1977 "Heinrich Kleist" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 825 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • BAC (4)
  • Darabanth (3)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numision (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russiancoin (13)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Artemide Aste - June 4, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition PF67 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1977 "Heinrich Kleist", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1977 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search