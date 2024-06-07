Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,741,080
- Mintage PROOF 258,920
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1977
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1977 "Heinrich Kleist" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 825 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Al Sur del Mundo (1)
- Alexander (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (4)
- Darabanth (3)
- Frühwald (2)
- Katz (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numision (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russiancoin (13)
- Stare Monety (1)
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition PF67 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1977 "Heinrich Kleist", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search