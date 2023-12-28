5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1973 "Copernicus" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6418 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (22) AU (3) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

Darabanth (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Frühwald (2)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Rare Coins (1)

RedSquare (1)

Russiancoin (7)

Stare Monety (5)

WDA - MiM (2)