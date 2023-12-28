Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,750,000
- Mintage PROOF 250,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1973
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1973 "Copernicus" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6418 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1973 "Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
