Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,750,000
  • Mintage PROOF 250,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1973 "Copernicus" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6418 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price

