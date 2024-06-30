Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 198,000
  • Mintage PROOF 2,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1955
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1474) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1955 "Margrave of Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1720 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place January 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • Alexander (4)
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Auction World (17)
  • Auctiones (10)
  • Aurea (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • BAC (58)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (5)
  • Busso Peus (74)
  • Cayón (2)
  • cgb.fr (3)
  • Chaponnière (5)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coinhouse (6)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSTORE (3)
  • Darabanth (6)
  • DNW (2)
  • Dorotheum (9)
  • Emporium Hamburg (28)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Eurseree (1)
  • Felzmann (182)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (11)
  • Gärtner (72)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (76)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (4)
  • Grün (17)
  • Heritage (56)
  • Heritage Eur (7)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (12)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (43)
  • Höhn (44)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (12)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (18)
  • Künker (130)
  • Leu (4)
  • London Coins (3)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (18)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (26)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (10)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (20)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Naumann (3)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOA (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (12)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Numisfitz GmbH (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (4)
  • Olivier Goujon (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (23)
  • Reinhard Fischer (44)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Savoca Numismatik (2)
  • Schulman (5)
  • SINCONA (10)
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
  • Soler y Llach (15)
  • Solidus Numismatik (8)
  • Sonntag (6)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (20)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Status International (2)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (82)
  • UBS (30)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • Via (2)
  • VL Nummus (4)
  • WAG (102)
  • WCN (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (8)
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 18, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 18, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 18, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 18, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1955 "Margrave of Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1955 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search