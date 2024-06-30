Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 198,000
- Mintage PROOF 2,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1955
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1474) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1955 "Margrave of Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1720 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place January 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Alexander (4)
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auction World (17)
- Auctiones (10)
- Aurea (4)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (58)
- Bruun Rasmussen (5)
- Busso Peus (74)
- Cayón (2)
- cgb.fr (3)
- Chaponnière (5)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coinhouse (6)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins of History (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSTORE (3)
- Darabanth (6)
- DNW (2)
- Dorotheum (9)
- Emporium Hamburg (28)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Eurseree (1)
- Felzmann (182)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (11)
- Gärtner (72)
- GINZA (3)
- Goldberg (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (76)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (4)
- Grün (17)
- Heritage (56)
- Heritage Eur (7)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (12)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (43)
- Höhn (44)
- iBelgica (1)
- ibercoin (4)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (12)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (18)
- Künker (130)
- Leu (4)
- London Coins (3)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (18)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (26)
- Münzen & Medaillen (10)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (20)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (3)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Nihon (1)
- NOA (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (12)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Numisfitz GmbH (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numisor (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (4)
- Olivier Goujon (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Pesek Auctions (3)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (23)
- Reinhard Fischer (44)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Savoca Numismatik (2)
- Schulman (5)
- SINCONA (10)
- Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
- Soler y Llach (15)
- Solidus Numismatik (8)
- Sonntag (6)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (20)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Status International (2)
- Stephen Album (3)
- Taisei (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (82)
- UBS (30)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- Via (2)
- VL Nummus (4)
- WAG (102)
- WCN (4)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (8)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 71
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1955 "Margrave of Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search