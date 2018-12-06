Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1967
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" with mark F. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 774 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.
