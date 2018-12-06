5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" with mark F. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 774 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1)