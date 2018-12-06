Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Plain edge

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" with mark F. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 774 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
511 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1967 "Humboldt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

