5 Mark 1982 F "Conference on the Human Environment" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1982
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1982 "Conference on the Human Environment" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 953 sold at the Numismática Leilões auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
