5 Mark 1982 F "Conference on the Human Environment" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1982 "Conference on the Human Environment" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 953 sold at the Numismática Leilões auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (1) No grade (7)