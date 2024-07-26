Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1982 F "Conference on the Human Environment" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1982 F "Conference on the Human Environment" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1982 F "Conference on the Human Environment" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1982 "Conference on the Human Environment" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 953 sold at the Numismática Leilões auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

Germany 5 Mark 1982 F "Conference on the Human Environment" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 F "Conference on the Human Environment" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 F "Conference on the Human Environment" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 F "Conference on the Human Environment" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 F "Conference on the Human Environment" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 F "Conference on the Human Environment" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 F "Conference on the Human Environment" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 F "Conference on the Human Environment" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 F "Conference on the Human Environment" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1982 F "Conference on the Human Environment" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 F "Conference on the Human Environment" at auction Numismática Leilões - November 6, 2018
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1982 F "Conference on the Human Environment" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 F "Conference on the Human Environment" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

For the sale of 5 Mark 1982 "Conference on the Human Environment", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

