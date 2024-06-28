Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,925,000
- Mintage PROOF 75,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1966
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 84,000. Bidding took place August 10, 2020.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1966 "Leibniz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
