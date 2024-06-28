Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,925,000
  • Mintage PROOF 75,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 84,000. Bidding took place August 10, 2020.

Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
For the sale of 5 Mark 1966 "Leibniz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

