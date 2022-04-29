Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" with mark D. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 900 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.

Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
534 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
