Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Plain edge
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" with mark D. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 900 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Möller (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
534 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1966 "Leibniz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search