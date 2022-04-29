5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" with mark D. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 900 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (2)