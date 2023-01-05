5 Mark 1986 D "Heidelberg University" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1986 "Heidelberg University" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1050 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 360. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1)