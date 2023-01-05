Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1986 D "Heidelberg University" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1986 D "Heidelberg University" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1986 D "Heidelberg University" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1986 "Heidelberg University" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1050 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 360. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1986 D "Heidelberg University" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1400 Ft
Price in auction currency 1400 HUF
Germany 5 Mark 1986 D "Heidelberg University" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1986 "Heidelberg University", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

