5 Mark 1986 D "Heidelberg University" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1986
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1986 "Heidelberg University" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1050 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 360. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.
Сondition
