5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 "Friedrich Ebert" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85010 sold at the Wormser Auktionshaus auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place June 2, 2021.

