Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,750,000
  • Mintage PROOF 250,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 "Friedrich Ebert" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85010 sold at the Wormser Auktionshaus auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place June 2, 2021.

Germany 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1975 "Friedrich Ebert", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

