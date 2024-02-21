Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1975 J "Friedrich Ebert" (Germany, FRG)
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,750,000
- Mintage PROOF 250,000
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1975
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 "Friedrich Ebert" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85010 sold at the Wormser Auktionshaus auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place June 2, 2021.
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Mark 1975 "Friedrich Ebert", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
