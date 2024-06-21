Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,750,000
- Mintage PROOF 250,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1974
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1974 "Basic Law" with mark F. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5307 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
857 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
1521 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
