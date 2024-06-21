5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1974 "Basic Law" with mark F. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5307 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

