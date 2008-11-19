5 Mark 1985 F "Year of music". Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1985 "Year of music" with mark F. Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 19, 2008.

Сondition XF (1)