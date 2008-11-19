Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1985 F "Year of music". Light weight (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Light weight
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1985 "Year of music" with mark F. Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 19, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1985 "Year of music", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search