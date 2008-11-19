Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1985 F "Year of music". Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Light weight

Obverse 5 Mark 1985 F "Year of music" Light weight - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1985 F "Year of music" Light weight - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,43 g
  • Diameter 28,97 mm

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1985 "Year of music" with mark F. Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 19, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1985 F "Year of music" at auction Felzmann - November 19, 2008
Seller Felzmann
Date November 19, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1985 "Year of music", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1985 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search