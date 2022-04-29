5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte". Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1964 "Johann Fichte" with mark J. Rotated Die. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

