Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte". Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Rotated Die
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1964 "Johann Fichte" with mark J. Rotated Die. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1477 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
