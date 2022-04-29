Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte". Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Rotated Die

Obverse 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" Rotated Die - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" Rotated Die - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1964 "Johann Fichte" with mark J. Rotated Die. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1477 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J "Johann Fichte" at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Category
Year
Search