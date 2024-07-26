Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,800,000
- Mintage PROOF 200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1971
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6454 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place September 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Al Sur del Mundo (1)
- Alexander (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Darabanth (4)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russiancoin (17)
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

6 $
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 USD
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
