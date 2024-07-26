Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,800,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6454 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place September 9, 2016.

  • All companies
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Darabanth (4)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russiancoin (17)
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
