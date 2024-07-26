Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 198,783
- Mintage PROOF 1,217
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1955
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1428)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1955 "Friedrich Schiller" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3349 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place May 24, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auction World (10)
- Auctiones (10)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (43)
- Bruun Rasmussen (7)
- Busso Peus (71)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (4)
- Coins of History (1)
- Corinphila (1)
- Darabanth (1)
- Dorotheum (10)
- Emporium Hamburg (25)
- Erwin Dietrich (4)
- Felzmann (174)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (7)
- Gärtner (70)
- GINZA (3)
- Goldberg (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (85)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (5)
- Grün (19)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (39)
- Heritage Eur (12)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (8)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (49)
- Höhn (43)
- iBelgica (1)
- ibercoin (3)
- iNumis (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (20)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- Kricheldorf (2)
- Kroha (21)
- Künker (153)
- Lanz München (1)
- Leu (2)
- London Coins (9)
- Marciniak (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (24)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (8)
- Münzen & Medaillen (8)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (13)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Naumann (4)
- Niemczyk (14)
- Nihon (1)
- NOA (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Numisfitz GmbH (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (10)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Pesek Auctions (3)
- Rauch (24)
- Reinhard Fischer (46)
- Rhenumis (5)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (5)
- Skanfil Auksjoner AS (2)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Solidus Numismatik (10)
- Sonntag (14)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (20)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- Teutoburger (84)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (32)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (12)
- WAG (95)
- WCN (3)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (8)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 68
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1955 "Friedrich Schiller", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search