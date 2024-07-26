Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionen Meister & Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 198,783
  • Mintage PROOF 1,217

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1955
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1428)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1955 "Friedrich Schiller" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3349 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place May 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Auction World (10)
  • Auctiones (10)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • BAC (43)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (7)
  • Busso Peus (71)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (4)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • Corinphila (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Dorotheum (10)
  • Emporium Hamburg (25)
  • Erwin Dietrich (4)
  • Felzmann (174)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (7)
  • Gärtner (70)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (85)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (5)
  • Grün (19)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (39)
  • Heritage Eur (12)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (49)
  • Höhn (43)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (20)
  • Klondike Auction (2)
  • Kricheldorf (2)
  • Kroha (21)
  • Künker (153)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Leu (2)
  • London Coins (9)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (24)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (8)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (8)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (13)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Naumann (4)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOA (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Numisfitz GmbH (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (10)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (3)
  • Rauch (24)
  • Reinhard Fischer (46)
  • Rhenumis (5)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (2)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Solidus Numismatik (10)
  • Sonntag (14)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (20)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Teutoburger (84)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (32)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (12)
  • WAG (95)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (8)
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 114 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
591 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 18, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 18, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 18, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 18, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1955 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1955 "Friedrich Schiller", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1955 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search