Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist". Light weight (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Light weight
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1977 "Heinrich Kleist" with mark G. Light weight. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 485 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place April 9, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Möller (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1977 "Heinrich Kleist", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search