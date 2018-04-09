Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist". Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Light weight

Obverse 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" Light weight - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" Light weight - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 7,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,1587 oz) 4,9375 g

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1977 "Heinrich Kleist" with mark G. Light weight. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 485 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place April 9, 2018.

Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
676 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
