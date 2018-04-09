5 Mark 1977 G "Heinrich Kleist". Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1977 "Heinrich Kleist" with mark G. Light weight. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 485 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place April 9, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)