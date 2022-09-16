Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection". Thin flan (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Thin flan

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 7,19 g
  • Pure silver (0,1445 oz) 4,4938 g
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Monument Protection" with mark F. Thin flan. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3249 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Monument Protection", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search