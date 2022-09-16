Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection". Thin flan (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Thin flan
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 7,19 g
- Pure silver (0,1445 oz) 4,4938 g
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1975
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Monument Protection" with mark F. Thin flan. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3249 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 1, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
