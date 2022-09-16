5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection". Thin flan (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Monument Protection" with mark F. Thin flan. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3249 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (3)