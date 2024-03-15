Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,750,000
  • Mintage PROOF 250,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Monument Protection" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64147 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 76. Bidding took place November 26, 2015.

  All companies
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (12)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 7, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Imperial Coin - December 12, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Monument Protection", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

