5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Monument Protection" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64147 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 76. Bidding took place November 26, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (20) UNC (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Frühwald (2)

Imperial Coin (1)

Karamitsos (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Reinhard Fischer (12)

Russiancoin (5)

Stare Monety (1)