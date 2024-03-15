Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1975 F "Year of Monument Protection" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,750,000
- Mintage PROOF 250,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1975
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Monument Protection" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64147 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 76. Bidding took place November 26, 2015.
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
