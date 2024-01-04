Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1985 F "Year of music" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1985 F "Year of music" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1985 F "Year of music" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1985 "Year of music" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1048 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 350. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1985 F "Year of music" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 F "Year of music" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1985 F "Year of music" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1985 F "Year of music" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1985 "Year of music", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

