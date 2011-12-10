Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire". Thin flan (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Thin flan

Obverse 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" Thin flan - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" Thin flan - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1326 oz) 4,125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 "Proclamation of the German Empire" with mark G. Thin flan. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4693 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place December 9, 2011.

Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Teutoburger - December 10, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 10, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire" at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Search