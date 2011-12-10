Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1971 G "Proclamation of the German Empire". Thin flan (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Thin flan
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 "Proclamation of the German Empire" with mark G. Thin flan. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4693 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place December 9, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1971 "Proclamation of the German Empire", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search