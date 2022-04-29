Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1986 F "Frederick the Great". Thin flan (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Thin flan

Obverse 5 Mark 1986 F "Frederick the Great" Thin flan - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1986 F "Frederick the Great" Thin flan - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,26 g

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1986 "Frederick the Great" with mark F. Thin flan. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1919 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Germany 5 Mark 1986 F "Frederick the Great" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1986 "Frederick the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

