5 Mark 1986 F "Frederick the Great". Thin flan (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1986 "Frederick the Great" with mark F. Thin flan. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1919 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1)