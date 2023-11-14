5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator". Edge EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "Mercator" with mark F. Edge EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3471 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (3) XF (4)