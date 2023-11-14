Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator". Edge EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Edge EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT

Obverse 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" Edge EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" Edge EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "Mercator" with mark F. Edge EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3471 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1260 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
3630 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator" at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1969 "Mercator", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1969 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
