5 Mark 1969 F "Mercator". Edge EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Edge EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1969
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "Mercator" with mark F. Edge EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3471 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1260 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
3630 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
