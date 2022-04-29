Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer". Nickel (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" Nickel - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" Nickel - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 6,94 g

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" with mark D. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the Taisei Coins Company auction for JPY 120,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction Imperial Coin - November 25, 2018
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer" at auction Imperial Coin - November 25, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1971 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search