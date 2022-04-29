Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1971 D "Albrecht Durer". Nickel (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Nickel
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" with mark D. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the Taisei Coins Company auction for JPY 120,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2020.
