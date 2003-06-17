Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1984 J "Mendelssohn". Thin flan (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Thin flan

Obverse 5 Mark 1984 J "Mendelssohn" Thin flan - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1984 J "Mendelssohn" Thin flan - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Diameter 29 mm

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1984 "Mendelssohn" with mark J. Thin flan. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4545 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Germany 5 Mark 1984 J "Mendelssohn" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1984 J "Mendelssohn" at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1984 "Mendelssohn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

