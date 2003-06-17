5 Mark 1984 J "Mendelssohn". Thin flan (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1984 "Mendelssohn" with mark J. Thin flan. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4545 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition XF (2)