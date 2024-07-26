Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1981 J "Lessing" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,500,000
- Mintage PROOF 350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1981
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1981 "Lessing" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2101 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Date April 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
