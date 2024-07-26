5 Mark 1981 J "Lessing" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1981 "Lessing" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2101 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2) XF (2) No grade (3)