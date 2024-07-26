Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1981 J "Lessing" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1981 J "Lessing" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1981 J "Lessing" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,500,000
  • Mintage PROOF 350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1981 "Lessing" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2101 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1981 J "Lessing" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1981 J "Lessing" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1981 J "Lessing" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1981 J "Lessing" at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 J "Lessing" at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 J "Lessing" at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 J "Lessing" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 J "Lessing" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 J "Lessing" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 J "Lessing" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1981 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
